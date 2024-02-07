Kamloops Mountie credited with saving life after happening upon medical incident

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops RCMP officer is being hailed a hero following an incident over the weekend on West Victoria Street.

According to Mounties, an officer was patrolling the area just after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday when he spotted someone in medical distress.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the officer saw the person lying on the roadway with several people standing over them.

“A woman appeared to be having a heart attack and was unresponsive,” she said.

“The officer began chest compressions and, after four minutes, the woman regained consciousness.”

Evelyn said the woman was transported to hospital by ambulance.