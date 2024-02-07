Kamloops thief causes $1,000 in damage to steal $60 worth of chocolate, police say

Photo: Castanet

A thief with a sweet tooth caused more than $1,000 worth of damage to a downtown business over the weekend in a burglary during which $60 of chocolate was the only loot stolen, police say.

According to Kamloops Mounties, officers were called to a business in the 700-block of Victoria Street just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a break-in.

“A suspect who was wearing dark clothing and a backpack smashed a window and stolen some chocolates, damaging merchandise inside the store during the process,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Several police officers responded, but the suspect was gone.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.