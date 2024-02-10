Kamloops Mounties catch couple swapping seats during traffic stop

Photo: Castanet

A man and a woman are facing possible criminal charges after allegedly switching seats during a traffic stop, Kamloops Mounties say.

According to police, a constable on patrol at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday pulled over a red minivan with an obscured licence plate.

“As the officer approached, he observed a man in the driver’s seat switch spots with a woman passenger,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said both people were arrested and the woman was found to be a prohibited driver. She was also found to be impaired following a roadside breath test, Mounties said.

The woman received a 30-day impound and a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition, as well as tickets for driving without insurance, misuse of licence plates and driving without a licence, Evelyn said. She is also facing a possible criminal charge for driving while prohibited.

The man could face charges of obstruction and failure to comply with bail conditions.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.