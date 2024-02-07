Suspects sought after Dufferin resident scares off burglars in early-morning break-in

Photo: RCMP Police say these two people are suspects in an early-morning break-in Saturday at a home in Dufferin.

A homeowner in Dufferin scared off two would-be burglars during a scary overnight break-in early Saturday morning, police say.

According to Kamloops Mounties, officers were called to a home in the 1400-block of Cannel Drive just after 4 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a break-in.

“According to the report, the suspects left when confronted by one of the residents,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“No one was injured and nothing appeared to be taken during the incident.”

Evelyn said a police dog was unable to locate a suspect.

Investigators reviewed nearby security footage and police released a still image showing two people believed to be the burglars. Evelyn said the two people were seen running from the area twice early Saturday morning — just after 2:15 a.m. and again at about 4:12 a.m.

“The images are not clear, but we are releasing one to the public in an effort to try and identify who the people might be, and also request that those in the neighbourhood check any dash cam or security footage to see if it captured anything that could be related,” Evelyn said.

“Maybe two people were observed running to another residence or to a vehicle nearby. It’s possible something was recorded around either of those times that may have seemed insignificant initially.”

Evelyn said one of the suspects is described as being white and standing 5-foot-10 with short brown hair, wearing a black hoodie with white writing and black pants.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects can call police at 250-828-3000.