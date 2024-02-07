Drug files decrease, but Kamloops MHO sees stigma spike as decriminalization passes year one

Photo: Castanet

As expected, the number of drug files investigated by Kamloops Mounties dropped dramatically in 2023 during the first year of B.C.’s three-year pilot project decriminalizing the possession of 2.5 grams of illicit substances.

Kamloops RCMP statistics for Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) violations reported to police are much lower than in recent years, and trended downward through last year.

In all of 2023, Kamloops Mounties recorded just 330 reported CDSA files, which is down by about half from the 604 seen in 2022, and 666 in 2021. CDSA files totalled 1,018 in Kamloops in 2020.

In the final quarter of 2023, police tallied just 68 CDSA files, down from 79 in the third quarter, 82 in the second quarter and 101 in the first quarter of 2023. The stats did not dip below triple digits in any quarter of 2020, 2021 or 2022.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops the reduction in CDSA files last year is related to decriminalization.

“With decriminalization in effect, we are no longer pursuing investigations related to simple possession, or seizing illegal drugs that do not exceed the personal exemption limits,” Evelyn said in an email to Castanet Kamloops.

“Kamloops police continue to focus efforts on those responsible for trafficking drugs, who prey on and exploit the vulnerable.”

Stigma around drug use remains

Dr. Carol Fenton, Interior Health’s medical health officer in Kamloops, said it sounds like the local data is in alignment with the provincial numbers she’s seen, which show arrests for simple possession charges going down significantly across B.C.

“Which is good, because we know that doesn't help people. And so that means we are achieving one of the goals of decriminalization,” Fenton said.

The statistics Fenton cited come from the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, which state since decriminalization in B.C., there has been a 97 per cent reduction in possession below 2.5 grams, and 83 per cent fewer possession-related seizures overall.

Fenton said the goals of the decriminalization pilot project are to reduce harm from incarcerating people for drug possession, and to decrease the stigma related to substance use so people might feel more comfortable disclosing their use and seeking help.

While statistics point to the harm reduction goal making progress, Fenton said her sense of the public rhetoric suggests the goal of reducing stigma is not being achieved.

“I can't speak specifically to Kamloops on this, but I would say we've gone backwards,” she said.

“The things that people are saying about people who are using substances has gotten worse, and for a variety of reasons. One is because we're talking about it more, and two, there's a lot of people who are upset [with the policy].”

Fenton suspects part of the backlash is due to the pilot project coinciding with B.C.’s ongoing housing crisis, resulting in people conflating those who are homeless with those struggling with substance use, which is not necessarily accurate.

Pushback in first year

Multiple B.C. cities, including Kamloops, responded to decriminalization in 2023 with bylaws restricting public use of illicit drugs in public.

Kamloops city council’s bylaw banned illicit drug use and display on any sidewalk or within 100 metres of certain designated areas, including parks and playgrounds.

The bylaw drew criticism last spring from Fenton who described it as a “hammer” which can negatively impact the marginalized who use drugs in public spaces out of necessity.

In the summer, the provincial government moved to make legislative changes expanding areas where drug use is prohibited, but a group of harm reduction nurses went to B.C. Supreme Court, where a judge temporarily stayed the law in December citing harm to those who use drugs.

The B.C. government is appealing the decision.

“The other goal was decreasing the stigma, and that's around how we treat people and how we talk about people, so when we're talking about the Supreme Court case and the [Kamloops] bylaw and those kinds of things, we need to be very careful in our language, in terms of who we're including in our community, and who we're supporting and what goals we're trying to achieve,” Fenton said.

Collaboration needed

Moving forward into the remaining two years of the pilot project, Fenton said she’s looking forward to working closely with community partners on how to improve the health of everyone in their communities.

“Above all, making sure that we are all working together to try and keep people safe from toxic drugs,” Fenton said.

On Jan. 31 last year, Health Canada issued B.C. a three-year exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, allowing adult drug users to carry up to 2.5 grams of opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy for personal use.

The exemption came amid an overdose crisis that has claimed almost 14,000 lives in B.C. since a public health emergency was declared in April 2016.

Deaths due to suspected illicit drugs hit a record 2,511 last year.