Kamloops city council approves $7M for performing arts centre design work

Photo: Photo: City of Kamloops / Station One Architects A rendering of the proposed Kamloops Centre for the Arts

Kamloops council has agreed to allocate $7 million to finish the validation and detailed design phase for a long-proposed performing arts centre.

Council voted on the proposal during its meeting on Tuesday.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly, chair of the Build Kamloops committee — which initially discussed this funding recommendation — said committee members were “proud” to put the matter before council for approval.

“We believe this is the right project, in the right place at the right time, and we hope that council agrees with us,” O’Reilly said.

According to a city staff report, the $7 million will go towards taking the project from its current concept level to a full design package, and will result in a more accurate cost estimate for the proposed build.

Tuesday’s vote happened after council heard a presentation from Ron Fawcett, the prominent Kamloops businessman and philanthropist behind the initial planning states of the proposed arts centre.

The recommendation was approved in an 8-1 vote, with Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson opposed. Hamer-Jackson noted he supported the idea of the performing arts centre, but wasn’t sure about the $7 million price tag for the next phase of the project.

A performing arts centre has been discussed in the community for years. The Fawcetts said they would donate $10 million to help build the Kamloops Centre for the Arts when planning was underway about four years ago.

The first referendum on borrowing money to fund the project was narrowly voted down in 2015. A second referendum, scheduled to take place in the spring of 2020, was ultimately shelved due to the pandemic.

More to come ...