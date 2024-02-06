City grant helps Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre add staff

Photo: Contributed

The Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre has added new volunteers to its crisis line thanks to a $12,000 grant from the City of Kamloops.

The grant was received in 2023 via the municipality's social and community development grant program for registered charities and non-profit agencies.

Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre used the city funds to hold two volunteer training cycles, which resulted in adding 15 volunteers to its crisis support line supporting survivors of sexual violence aged 13 and up from across the Kamloops region.

According to the centre, it has experienced a reduction in provincial government funding for the program, and it needed to find a way to provide additional volunteer hours to keep the crisis line functioning.

"Recruiting and training volunteers is challenging, as is retaining them," the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre stated in a City of Kamloops press release.

"This funding also supported volunteer appreciation, helping to acknowledge the important contributions of volunteers and keep individuals engaged in the work."