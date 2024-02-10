Chopped Leaf supporting Heart and Stroke with Paint Red campaign

Photo: Chopped LEaf

Kamloops’ two Chopped Leaf locations are turning red this month to raise funds and awareness for the local chapter of the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Throughout February the restaurants are offering customers a free Chopped water and $2 off coupon in exchange for purchasing $2 paper hearts that will be adorned on the walls of the stores as part of its annual Paint the Wall Red campaign for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

“I was first involved with Heart and Stroke for a one-day fundraiser and saw where the money was going locally and the people it benefited. I knew I had to get on board,” franchisee Brenda Chornohus, who owns and operates both Kamloops locations, said in a press release.

“You don't know until it hits your own family. My mom had a stroke. I saw what the organization did for people affected and I knew I had to do something more.”

The money that is raised stays with the local chapter of the Heart and Stroke foundation.

Chornohus said last year her restaurants raised $2,500 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation and they hope to surpass that number this year, particularly since February will have an extra day in it.

The fundraiser is in its 11th year at the Kamloops stores, and the sixth year of the Paint the Wall Red promotion which runs for the entire month of February.

The Chopped Leaf is located at 1180 Columbia St. in Sahali and 700 Tranquille Rd. in North Kamloops.