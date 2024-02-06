'We were very close': Former KTW staffers give up on dream of starting new paper

Photo: Pixabay

Efforts to start a new local newspaper following the sudden closure last year of Kamloops This Week have hit a dead end.

“The dream is dead,” former KTW editor Christopher Foulds told Castanet Kamloops when asked about the project.

“We were very close. I managed to raise $630,000, incorporate a company, we were ready to go. I had a press release ready to go, we were going to announce it. Then it went sideways.”

KTW published its final issue in October following a sudden announcement that it would cease operations.

The wave of support that followed from the community, combined with a stubborn belief in newsprint, spurred Foulds and a few of his KTW colleagues to attempt to start a paper of their own.

Phoenix rising?

If all went according to plan, the first issue of the newspaper was supposed to hit Kamloops doorsteps this week.

“The Kamloops Phoenix was the name, for obvious reasons,” Foulds said. “But the phoenix did not rise from the ashes.”

According to Foulds, the bird was actually very close to getting off the ground. He said he had a group of four investors put up $120,000 apiece, in addition to $120,000 of his own money and $30,000 from two former KTW employees, who would have received a 10 per cent stake in the venture.

“That was ready to go. We talked to Black Press, to the president there, who helped us a lot with respect to organizing tentative printing and distribution and circulation contracts, we had 77 newspaper boxes ready to roll out,” he said.

“We were working on the minutia — the stuff that I didn’t know half of, but you learn as you go along.”

Longtime KTW boss and current city councillor Kelly Hall was brought out of retirement to serve as publisher for a one-year term and all that was left to do was to find a physical location — somewhere with an office and a warehouse.

Unable to agree on pay

Foulds said things fell apart at a meeting last month when a group of would-be employees refused to budge on an “insane” demand regarding their pay.

“It would have devoured any profit margins. And from there, everything went sideways,” he said.

“Now it’s dead, but It shouldn’t be. Our first paper should be almost ready to go out now. We got so close. We were about two or three days from announcing.”

Foulds said the entire ordeal has left him with a bad taste in his mouth.

“The biggest hurdle we thought we had to get over was the startup cash, but we got that relatively quickly — like in December,” he said.

“But we got taken down by something we never thought would be an issue, and that was basically greed.”

Foulds said the dream is now over.

“Well, for me it is, and I was basically spearheading this thing,” he said.

“I’m done with it. I’m done with journalism. I got a new job and I’m focusing on that. Newspapers are a tough go at the best of times.”

Foulds starts a new job next week doing internal communications for the BC Cancer Agency.