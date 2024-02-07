Dozens gather to protest elimination of TRU's visual arts programs

Several dozen students, faculty and community members gathered on the campus of Thompson Rivers University to protest the university’s recent decision to shutter its visual arts programs.

The university’s board of governors voted last week to discontinue its visual arts major, minor, diploma and certificate over the next three years.

Students at the protest said they were disappointed with the decision and the cuts will mean a loss for the university and the community.

"Everyone has been very stressed out for the last almost year and I know it's just been unfair to the students, unfair to the faculty the way that they chose to shut it down," said visual arts student Lena Franes.

'Never really had a voice'

Student Augusca Nwke agreed, saying the protest was a means of giving students a voice in the decision.

"Not many people were aware of what was going to happen and why we're really here is to show support because we've never really had a voice to start with," Nwke said.

Protestors said many students will struggle to complete their studies before the programs are gone for good.

"A lot of the students that I know who are in first year and second year are thinking of transferring, which is really, really difficult for them as well, to try and get transferred, move into a new place," said visual arts student Siddhesh Chikane.

Visual arts professor Darlene Kalynka said many students are disappointed and angry at the university, and some may not be able to graduate with the credentials they want.

"We have to be honest with them that they're just not going to be be able to get a diploma or a visual arts certificate or the grand BFA because they have to balance their work life to student life, right? So, it's a problem," Kalynka said.

"There's talk of, well, 'Why should I come back here?' Those kinds of sentiments."

The university will continue to offer arts courses that have served as popular electives for undergraduate students in other programs. Some classes could be added depending on enrolment trends.

The university said it will be providing assistance to student as they complete their programs. No job losses are anticipated.

Process was messy from the start

Gillian Balfour, provost and vice-president academic, said that deliberation into closing the programs began in March of last year and was first raised by the dean of arts, Richard McCutcheon.

The university first announced it would be “winding down its bachelor of fine arts” last April. Several days later, the the university backtracked and said it would instead review the viability of the program.

Prior to the initial annoucement, visual arts faculty in the program were called into a meeting where they said they were informed of the university's intent to cancel the programs, while Balfour said the meeting was to indicate the university was to follow a "policy-defined process" leading to the potential closure of the BFA. Applications to the programs were suspended that day.

In May, the university said it was undecided if the program would be phased out over three-years or would undergo a revision. McCutcheon said the basis for the program’s review was three-pronged — student attrition, financial concerns and workload inequity.

"That's what our data looked for two decades, a constant narrative of a desire to move into the new spaces in this particular area and so I'm respectful of the process," McCutcheon said after a stakeholder presentation in September.

"I've had faculty members come to me and say, 'Thank you, Rick, for having the courage to try and do something that Dean after Dean after Dean has tried to raise.'"

How many programs on block?

While the initial statement from TRU only cited the Bachelor of Fine Arts, in an email notice to the faculty in June, Balfour proposed the reduction or elimination of the bachelor of visual arts, the minor, the diploma and certificate.

In a follow-up notice in September, Balfour then included the drawing and painting certificate and the certificate in literacy and art history in addition to the initial four programs. She said all six credentials constituted visual arts programs.

In a report intended for the university’s senate in December, the university’s Academic Planning and Priorities Committee (APPC) said the two additional certificate programs wouldn’t be included in their review because they weren’t included in the formal notification given in June. Senate motioned to refuse the report.

While McCutcheon only recommended phasing out three of the programs, the board of governors ultimately voted to phase out the four programs identified in the APPC report.

Steps taken out of order

Last September, law professor and former TRU senator Craig Jones claimed the university could be placing itself at legal risk by not following steps in the university’s reduction and elimination policy — including the board of governors not providing senate with a written notice of intent to proceed with the proposed eliminations.

TRU President Brett Fairbairn said the board’s usual practice is to make a motion only after receiving advice. Jones countered, saying past practice doesn’t “supersede the requirements of board bylaws.” Fairbairn said the steps in the policy are a guideline and don't constitute the policy itself.

Senate initially refused to provide advice on the proposed cuts to the board, but ultimately came to a decision to provide several reports and submissions it had received in earlier deliberation in place of advice after the board said it would make a final decision with or without senate.

Gillian Balfour, TRU provost and vice-president academic, acknowledged steps in the process were followed out of order, but said the university’s administration followed the process as closely as was practical to the "spirit of the policy," and that every step was covered.

Faculty association takes issue

TRU Faculty Association President Tara Lyster penned a letter to the board of governors in October on behalf of the faculty association, taking issue with the university’s citing of faculty workload as a factor in cancelling the programs and claiming there had been "errors and gaps in the process."

The letter stated workload can and does vary across disciplines and departments and is part of the realities of any given program. Lyster said workload shouldn't be a factor or relied on when justifying a program closure.

Following the program cuts, Lyster later said TRUFA would seek legal advice and that the process appeared to be a “done deal” from the start. She claimed the university missed steps before adding them later to claim "superficial compliance" with the Thompson Rivers University Act.

“The process and the decision made by the board are entirely in accordance with [policy], as well as with the Thompson Rivers University Act,” TRU said in a statement to Castanet.

No program review in over a decade

Programs at the university must undergo a review every seven years, a process that hasn’t been implemented since 2011 in the visual arts program and was partially completed in 2018 before being halted due to advice from the university’s office of quality assurance.

Balfour said there had been no record of any implementation of recommendations from the 2011 review. Lawrence and visual arts faculty refute this, saying there had been a "significant response" to some areas of the review, including technical support.

Faculty asked the board at last week's meeting to initiate a review — a move that could have delayed a final decision on the program’s fate. There was little support among the board and it was never put to a vote. A motion to initiate a program review had been shot down in senate, as well.

Balfour said it was the responsibility of the program and faculty dean to perform a program review, and not in the purview of the board. In senate, Jones pointed out that the faculty dean wanted to eliminate the programs. Lyster also took issue, calling it "bad faith" for TRU leadership to blame faculty when the dean of arts had approved the programs' costing model for years.