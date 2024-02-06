Foxy fundraiser to support homeless youth in Kamloops

Photo: Castanet

The Kamloops Foxy Fest is back for its second annual charity fundraiser.

Patrons can take in the 19-plus event on March 7 at the Commodore Grand Cafe in the 300-block of Victoria Street.

This year’s theme is supporting youth of the future with all proceeds raised going to support A Way Home Kamloops — the non-profit organization that supports homeless youth in the community.

The night will feature a silent auction, Photo Booth, costume contest, door prizes and an all women lineup of performances.

The annual Foxy Fest celebration is meant to recognize the women’s rights movement which brings attention to issues such as gender inequality, lack of reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. It also shines a light recognizing other marginalized groups such as BIPOC, the Indigenous and LGBTQ2+.

“Foxy Fest is not just a party — it's a movement. We're celebrating Women’s Week, championing the women’s rights movement, and standing up against gender inequality, lack of reproductive rights and violence against women,” a post on the fundraiser’s Eventbrite page stated.

The 2024 event will feature DJs Tasty Lix and Sarah Cuzetto, performances by dance companies Unity 253 and Hillside Heels, live music from Tess Bantock and a yet-to-be named comedian.

Even people who cannot attend the event can show their support as the silent auction will be held entirely online. Direct donations will also be accepted at the event for A Way Home Kamloops.

Tickets to the event are $65, and doors will open at 6 p.m.