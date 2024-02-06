City of Kamloops aims to reopen long-closed waterslide as soon as next month

Photo: Castanet The waterslide at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre.

The City of Kamloops is aiming to have its Canada Games Aquatic Centre waterslide reopened in time for spring break following a lengthy closure that lasted more than a year.

Andrew Smeaton, City of Kamloops aquatics supervisor, said all required repair work has been completed and the slide was certified on Friday.

“It’s all back up to being 100 per cent, good as new,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

Smeaton added the next step is to complete the necessary special safety training with the lifeguard team before the waterslide can open.

“Our goal is to have all that completed before spring break, because we want to be able to have all of our features, the waterslide, and also our Wibit, inflatable obstacle course, open for spring break when kids are expecting to have fun and enjoy aquatics in our community," he said.

The Canada Games Aquatics Centre underwent a $13.5-million renovation in 2020, and when it reopened in 2021, some features, like the waterslide, weren’t able to be operated due to pandemic-related restrictions.

The waterslide reopened in the fall of 2021, but Smeaton said staff soon realized there was a problem with the air movement in the slide.

“It was creating a pocket of stagnant air in the waterslide, and so we needed to look at the way that HVAC and ventilation was pushing air through the slide,” Smeaton said, noting there wasn’t an immediate health threat, but the problem needed to be addressed.

“That was the primary reason for the waterslide to be closed for so long, is trying to get to the root cause of some of the stagnant air challenges in the waterslide and be able to make a an accurate plan to remedy those.”

The slide was shut down in in late 2022. Work continued through 2023, when, during annual aquatic centre maintenance, someone brought in to inspect the waterslide noted it was time to replace the bolts on the structure.

Smeaton said the structure was sound, but it is 32 years old and best practice required the city to replace some of the hardware.

This work has now been completed.

“The slide was just certified on Feb. 2," Smeaton said.

"And now we have to do specific training with our lifeguard team before we can open the waterslide, because there's specific rescues and safety things that we have to cover with all of our team to make sure that they're prepared to handle situations before we open it up."