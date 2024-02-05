Kamloops woman, recent TRU grad part of new documentary on great white sharks

Photo: Jenna Hardy

A Kamloops woman is part of a new documentary film about the ecological importance of great white sharks to South Africa’s coastline.

Jenna Hardy, a recent Thompson Rivers University biology graduate, spent some time last year as a research assistant for scientists working with sharks in Gansbai, South Africa, where she linked up with filmmakers working on a project called The Last Shark.

The film bills itself as an investigation into the disappearance of the iconic great white shark from South African waters “and the government’s continued use of shark-culling nets.”

Now Hardy is trying to spread the word ahead of a pair of screenings of the film here in the Tournament Capital — one for TRU students next week and another for the general public in a month.

Hardy said she’s excited to bring the message to her hometown.

“While it doesn’t affect us locally, it’s still affecting us in the long run. The biggest issue that our issues face is believing someone else will save it or someone else will do something about it,” she told Castanet Kamloops.

“Not only does it send a message of support, but it sends a message that other people are aware of this issue. I think it’s something that we need to stop ignoring.”

The student screening is slated for Feb 12 in the Brown Family House of Learning on TRU’s campus. Entry is free, but attendees must sign up ahead of time here.

The public screening is slated for March 7 at the Clocktower Theatre, also on TRU’s campus. Entry is free to that show, as well, but attendees must sign up ahead of time here.

For more information about the film or either event, email Hardy.