No jail for Kamloops man who tried to rape vulnerable young Indigenous woman while she slept

A man with “limited cognitive function” will avoid jail after attempting to rape a vulnerable young Indigenous woman he met on a dating app while she slept.

The 27-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim. He was sentenced Monday in Kamloops provincial court after earlier pleading guilty to one count of sexual assault.

Court heard the man and the victim met on a dating app in November of 2021 and soon began an intimate relationship.

The victim called police following an incident on Dec. 2, 2021, in which she woke up to find the man attempting to rape her. She pretended to sleep but confronted the man soon after.

“I never thought for one second that someone could destroy my strength to live," the woman said in a victim-impact statement read in court.

"I still cry to this day having endless flashbacks to that horrific day.”

The victim was living at the time in supportive housing for Indigenous people who have recently aged out of foster care. She was described in court as "very vulnerable."

Defence lawyer Cam Johnson said the man has "limited cognitive function" and “significant developmental issues” as well as Huntington’s disease, an inherited neurological disorder that impacts movement. Johnson said the man’s IQ has been assessed as being between 70 and 85.

“[He] is not suitable for incarceration or jail,” Johnson said in court. “He does not react well to change in any way, shape or form.”

Johnson and Crown prosecutor Sarah Firestone put forward a joint submission for a conditional sentence order — commonly known as house arrest — to be followed by a period of probation.

"He largely lives in accordance with the terms of a CSO anyway," Johnson said. "He doesn’t do a lot outside of his building.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with the joint submission, sentencing the man to an 18-month conditional sentence order, the first nine months of which will be served under house arrest, and a further 18 months of probation.

The man was also ordered to undergo a psychiatric intake assessment.

He will be barred from having any contact with the victim for the duration of his sentence.