Sickly black bear cub found in Tobiano starts recovery at wildlife shelter

Photo: Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter

A sickly black bear cub rescued last week from a residential neighbourhood in Tobiano is eating well and resting plenty, according to the animal rescue that took the young animal in.

Anjelica Langen, co-founder and executive director of Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter, said the young bear, nicknamed Tobi by Tobiano residents, is undergoing a feeding program in a shelter in Smithers.

“We're gradually increasing the quality of the food intake to prevent re-feeding syndrome, and so we're hoping that by Wednesday he will be stable enough that we can sedate and do a more close checkup,” Langen said.

Tobi’s diet has started off with bland foods with little sugar and protein, but the shelter said it will continue to up the quality of food the young cub receives.

“It needs to be slowly introduced so that the body can adapt to it again and not get a total shock, and that can actually cause a heart attack and kill them.”

She said Tobi appears to have a small injury on one of its hind legs, but the prognosis won’t be fully known until a closer examination can be done. The sex of the bear has still note been confirmed.

Langen said some bears aren’t capable of surviving once reintroduced into nature, but she said she thinks Tobi would have a good chance of making it.

“I would say probably more than others because it already overcame all kinds of obstacles and problems to survive,” she said.

“So I think once it's in good health and goes out there, it will have a really good chance.”

She said if all goes well, Tobi could be out in the wild by June.

Langen said many problems bears face are human caused. She said a five-year study will be conducted with the shelter and the University of Victoria to study bears after being released.

“We’re hoping to see the survival rates, we will be following these bears for a year. So we will see if they are are denning well, if they’ve picked good denning sites, if they're feeding themselves, if they get in trouble with people or not,” Langen said.

“We're hoping over the next five years to get some really good information on those various facets. We will be collaring and hopefully next year we will do some collaring in your region and follow those bears.”