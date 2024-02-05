No injuries in Aberdeen garage blaze, Kamloops Fire Rescue says

Photo: Josh Dawson Kamloops Fire Rescue crews deal with a fire Monday morning in a garage attached to a home in Aberdeen.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews made quick work of a vehicle fire in a garage Monday morning in Aberdeen, halting the flames before they could spread to the rest of the house.

Emergency crews were called to the 2600-block of Telford Drive shortly after 11 a.m. for a report of a vehicle fire in a garage attached to a home.

Firefighters had the blaze struck by about 11:45 a.m., with some smoke still visibly coming from the garage.

KFR Deputy Chief Ryan Cail told Castanet at the scene it wasn’t immediately clear whether the home would be liveable, though crews were able to contain the fire to the garage.

“We’re going to have to get our inspectors to get in there and do a walk-through of the building and assess it,” he said.

“If they need to be out, we’ll get appropriate resources in there to help the family.”

No injuries were reported in the blaze and there is no word yet on a cause, though Cail said it appears to have started with a vehicle in the garage.

“We won’t know what the cause is until our inspectors get in there and do their investigation,” he said.

“It started in the garage which looks like the car, but I can’t tell exactly what started it.”