Generations of European music to be played at upcoming Kamloops concert

Photo: Chamber Musicians of Kamloops Dimiter Terziev

The Chamber Musicians of Kamloops say audiences will be able to experience generations of European music composition in its upcoming one-man piano recital.

CMK said its next concert, Generations, will be a solo recital by Kamloops pianist Dimiter Terziev and will feature works from European composers such as Joseph Haydn, Johannes Brahms, Alexander Scriabin and Lili Boulanger.

Each piece will represent a different country and generation of composer, CMK said.

The concert will be held at the Kamloops United Church at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.

Tickets are available online or at the door.