Distracted driving numbers spike as Kamloops Mounties step up enforcement

Photo: KTW file

The number of distracted driving tickets issued by Kamloops Mounties last quarter was up 270 per cent.

That was thanks to an enforcement blitz conducted by the detachment's traffic unit, according to a fourth quarter report from the Kamloops RCMP.

A total of 285 violation tickets for distracted driving were issued by police in the last quarter of 2023 compared to just 77 in 2022 and 87 in 2021.

According to the report, 241 of those tickets issued last quarter were the result of dedicating nine shifts to targeting distracted driving in areas of concern identified by citizen complaints.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley presented city council’s safety and security committee with the stats last week.

Asked by Coun. Kelly Hall if Kamloops could expect to see a continuation of distracted driving enforcement in 2024, Pelley said the traffic unit has been more proactive and will continue to enforce its mandate.

He added, however, that he suspects at some point the unit will “hit a ceiling level of how much they can do per quarter.”

Overall, distracted driving files have been trending upwards over the past three years. According to Kamloops RCMP statistics, police handed out 366 distracted driving tickets across all of 2021, 427 in 2022 and 682 in 2023 — more than a third of which were the result of that fourth quarter blitz.

Distracted driving is the use of a motor vehicle while engaged in another activity — typically the use of a mobile phone or other electronic device.