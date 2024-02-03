Attempted break-in highlights need for new space, says KSAR

Photo: KSAR/Facebook Damage done to a KSAR trailer in Mission Flats.

Kamloops Search and Rescue had an attempted break-in this week to its trailer in Mission Flats — something that has become a common trend over the past few months and underscores their need for a new home.

According to a Facebook post from KSAR someone attempted to pry open the door, but were unsuccessful in entering the facility. The attempt caused some damage and is the latest example in what has been multiple break-ins over the past two months.

The damage was fixed thanks to some pro bono work from a local repair shop. The door now has a thick piece of steel reinforcement installed in order to keep the pry bars from opening it.

"It’s disheartening and frustrating to our members who volunteer their time and energy to serve the public," the social media post stated.

"We had multiple break-ins to our over Sea-Can storage and trailer over the last couple of months and incidents like this speak to our need for a new building with a secure location for our gear."

The post goes on to state KSAR has outgrown its current location over the years and it has run out of secure storage for their equipment.

"KSAR is currently working with the TNRD and the City of Kamloops to find another location," the post stated.

The organization has been in search of a new spot for its headquarters for the past two years when it parted ways with the Cooper Family Foundation. The foundation had been in the process of building KSAR a new home at the corner of York Avenue and Eighth Street to share with Search, Recovery and Detection K9s of British Columbia (SRD K9s) as their Wings Above Kamloops recipients.

The more than 9,000-square-foot facility has since been completed and is home to SRD K9s alone.

Back in 2022, KSAR president Dwaine Brooke said their board decided the project wasn’t in KSAR’s best interest, noting the issue was not about money, but other details and the two sides mutually agreed to part ways.

Cooper Family Foundation president and CEO Nelly Dever said at the time that KSAR’s newly elected board of directors changed the direction of their organization and no longer wished to be part of the project.