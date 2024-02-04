TNRD will create plan for future park, trail development

Photo: Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is spending $100,000 to create a plan for how its future parks and trails could be developed over the next decade.

The TNRD board of directors unanimously voted at its last meeting to have staff begin drafting a parks and trails strategy this year.

The document is expected to be completed at some point in 2025 for a maximum cost of $100,000 that will be funded from the TNRD’s regional parks reserve fund.

The purpose of the parks and trails strategy is to outline the direction and actions the TNRD will take creating regional parks, community parks and trail systems for the next 10 years.

The board has requested that included in the plan be a naming policy for new parks that aligns with the TNRD strategic plan on First Nation relations. Other items identified by the board to include in the strategy are risk mitigation, disposition and broadening the scope to areas not considered parks and the possible acquisition of a decommissioned park in Loon Lake.