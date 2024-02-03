Riverside Park ice rink, Summit Drive overpass on Kamloops council's agenda

Photo: City of Kamloops A rendering of a proposed pedestrian overpass across Summit Drive.

A pair of capital projects will be up for discussion at city hall next week, with council set to hear an update on a proposed Summit Drive overpass, and asked to consider adjusted plans for an outdoor ice rink at Riverside Park.

According to a staff report prepared for Tuesday’s council meeting, plans for the Summit Drive overpass — the cost of which is intended be split equally between Thompson Rivers University and the City of Kamloops — have been discussed by the two parties over the past year, but they haven’t been able to agree on a location.

Last spring, council decided $5 million in funding from the provincial government would be put towards the estimated $10 million bridge, which has been in city and TRU master plans since 2010.

“With funding sources secured, the city and TRU started correspondence on project delivery, with TRU requesting consideration to look at a potential location 160 metres further south along Summit Drive, closer to the crosswalk at the McGill Road and Summit Drive intersection,” the report said.

“This location was assessed in both 2012 and 2022 and was deemed less desirable compared to the recommended location from an engineering and transportation planning standpoint.”

The report said TRU has since hired an independent consultant to conduct a review for the project location, expected to be completed in April. Staff noted the cost of the project might increase if it’s delayed to future years.

Another report prepared for Tuesday's meeting details a proposed change to plans for an outdoor skating facility at Riverside Park, with staff now recommending a new location for the rink.

Council approved the design and construction of the facility in April 2023, earmarking $5.4 million in provincial government funding for the project, which was initially intended to be built around the newly constructed spray park.

“While developing the skating facility’s design, the project team discovered a location of comparable size slightly further west in the park,” said a report written for Tuesday’s council meeting.

“The proposed new location presents numerous advantages over the original location.”

Staff said the original concept involved including pipes within the water park slab which would enable the skating rink to be set up on top. However, staff learned the elevation required for water park drainage can’t accommodate an ice rink pad.

In addition, staff said constructing the skating facility in its original location would require the temporary closure of the water park for an entire summer.

The report said the rink can be constructed at either location within the $5.4 million budget, but added the new location would be “cost neutral” as the ice rink piping wasn’t pre-installed under the water park slab.

If council approves the new plans, city staff estimate construction will happen during summer 2025.