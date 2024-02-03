Expanded Kamloops ICRT program results in hundreds more calls attended

Photo: Castanet Kamloops RCMP detachment

Kamloops Mounties have considered more additions to its Integrated Crisis Response Team (ICRT) less than a year after the program received expanded hours and more team members in 2023.

Last March the program, which pairs nurses with Mounties in Kamloops to respond to mental health-related calls, was rebranded from Car 40 and expanded to operate 12 hours per day, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and seven days a week, up from four days and business hours only.

Kamloops RCMP statistics show the number of calls the ICRT attended more than 300 more calls in the nine months since its expansion than over the same time span in either of the three years prior. ICRT attended 785 calls between April and December in 2020, then 770 during that time in 2021 and 653 calls in 2022. In 2023 when there was a second team working during longer hours those number shot up over 1,000 calls.

In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone ICRT responded to 570 mental health calls compared to 332 in 2022, and 302 and 249 in 2021 and 2020.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told city council earlier this week while presenting fourth quarter statistics that the added staff and hours is a contributing factor to the large increase in the ICRT files.

Asked by Council. Dale Bass if a third team is needed given Kamloops’ growing population, Pelley said it is something police have considered.

“It was a consideration this fiscal budget and it’s going to continue,”m Pelley told council. “We continue to grow that program and monitor ways we can enhance that engagement,” Pelley said.

The Integrated Crisis Response Team pairs a specially trained Interior Health Nurse and Kamloops Mountie to responding to incidents where people are experiencing a mental-health or substance-abuse crisis and intervention of a mental-health clinician is needed, but there is no risk of violence.