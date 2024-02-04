City of Kamloops asks residents to think 15 years ahead as it plans for new facilities

Photo: KTW file photo.

The City of Kamloops is asking its residents to think big about the type of community they want to build — and inhabit — in the decades to come.

In a Build Kamloops committee meeting last month, Byron McCorkell, deputy CAO, said members of four working groups, each focused on different aspects of capital project planning, were asked to discuss their vision for the Tournament Capital as the city looks to make headway on its ambitious goal to build recreation and arts-focused facilities.

“Kamloops needs to take a minute and think about where we're going to be 20 years from now, and the size we're going to be, and the facilities that we're going to want to have and how we are going to achieve those,” McCorkell said in the Jan. 22 meeting.

“That was basically the questions we put in front of each one of those targeted groups, so that they could all participate in that sort of scoping — what it is we're going to try to achieve together as a community.”

A new curling centre, ice sheets, an aquatic centre, an indoor soccer facility and a performing arts centre are some of the projects being discussed as part of the city’s Build Kamloops program.

Jen Fretz, City of Kamloops civic operations director, said at this stage, city staff have encouraged group members to focus on experiences and community impact.

“We really tried to push our working groups into not talking about the number of fields, the number of parking stalls and what colours are the walls. More about, as things were mentioned before, what kinds of experiences do you want to have in said building? What are the partnerships we can be leveraging,” she said.

Fretz told Castanet Kamloops she thinks this is a good starting point for this type of long-ranging, visionary project.

“Everybody's going to use one of these facilities in some way, shape or form. But it's about building the community through this program, as opposed to building a hockey rink through this program, or a curling facility or a pool,” she said.

Fretz said the city is encouraging the community to think about these concepts as well. A Let’s Talk page has been launched to gather feedback from residents about Build Kamloops.

“How can this help us with some of the other challenges that we're facing as a community? What does this mean to you? What kind of experiences do you want to have in these facilities?” Fretz said.

“If you don't see yourself using them, why? That's valuable — we want to know why, and what we can do to help people understand the bigger picture in what this means for the community, not just for arts and sport.”

McCorkell noted the process to build these recreation, sports and culture facilities will take at least a decade, if not longer. He said conversations around the proposed performing arts centre have been several years in the making, but other facilities are still “months away from gelling” as far as which features will be included with each, and where buildings will be located.

“Ultimately, that's where we're at right now — is gelling around the vision, gelling around the timeline. And then we'll get to some of these meatier questions around cost and how we're going to pay for it. And all that is all part of the process,” he said.