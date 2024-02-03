TNRL bringing in TRU nursing students as community, health navigators at Kamloops libraries

Photo: KTW file The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library location at the TNRD building on Victoria Street in downtown Kamloops.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library is bringing in three third-year nursing students from Thompson Rivers University to connect its patrons with community resources and referrals to social agencies.

The students will be located at the two Kamloops libraries — downtown and on the North Shore — in mid-March to offer free services, a press release from the TNRL stated.

They will be identified as community and health navigators and will provide visitors to the libraries with personalized consultations in-person and over the phone at the downtown library in the 400-block of Victoria Street, and host a seniors' wellness clinic at the North Shore library in the 600-block of Tranquille Road.

The nurses will also host a drop-in session to share information about health-related topics and available resources.

“As an important community hub and key source of information in our community, the TNRL is striving to reduce barriers,” TNRL branch head Colleen Kennedy said in a press release.

“The complex web of community, social and health resources available in our communities can be incredibly challenging to navigate. These community and health navigators will reduce barriers to accessing resources by providing personalized referrals and information.”

To book a consultation and to find additional details about the program, click here or contact the Kamloops Library or North Kamloops Library.