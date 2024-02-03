Whispering Pines band members give incumbents new mandate

Photo: WPCIB/Facebook

The Whispering Pines-Clinton Indian Band has re-elected all incumbent candidates to serve another two years as chief and council.

Ed LeBourdais was re-elected chief with 60 votes compared to challenger Colby Boffa’s 34. Mat Lewis and Sunny LeBourdais were re-elected with 62 and 52 votes. Challengers Viola LeBourdais and Jerry LeBourdais had 30 and 15 votes apiece.

Voter turnout was 49 per cent with 95 of an eligible 193 band members casting a ballot, according to a news release from the band.

The WPCIB council serves two-year terms, with the last election being held in 2022.

Chief LeBourdais said this upcoming term he wants to focus on urgent matters such as infrastructure.

“Climate change has exacerbated the situation further leading to higher risk of flooding, wildfire, need for heat response as well as significant cold weather too,” LeBourdais said in the release.

“For example, the North Thompson water levels have had some alarming fluctuations, from record lows to flooding. WPCIB is currently working on riverbank revetment.”

Coun. Mat Lewis said he wants the band to be dedicated to addressing the housing needs of its membership amidst Canada’s housing crisis.

“From planning and creating space for new home starts to addressing much needed housing repairs and maintenance,” Lewis said.

The WPCIB is located about 40 kilometres north of Kamloops along the North Thompson River.