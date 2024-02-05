Kamloopa Powwow organizers move event from August to June to avoid extreme heat, wildfire smoke

Photo: KTW file

Organizers of the Kamloopa Powwow have moved the popular annual event from August to June in an effort to avoid extreme heat and smoke.

Dates have been announced for the 2024 event, which will run from June 28 until June 30 at the powwow grounds on the Tk’emlúps reserve, 345 Powwow Tr.

This year’s event will be the 43rd Kamloopa Powwow, and Melissa Mathias, who serves as treasurer of the Kamloopa Powwow Society, said this it mark the first time the event takes place outside of August.

“During that time of August it’s always so hot and there’s always a forest fire at that time, as well,” she said. “So we decided to move it up earlier.”

Mathias said organizers are expecting a big turnout this year, due both to the scheduling change and a significant increase in prize money.

“The prize money has been increased by $75,000,” she said.

“We haven’t been able to review our prize money and compare it to other powwows in a while and increase prizes.”

The powwow draws thousands of visitors each summer from Indigenous communities across Western Canada and parts of the U.S.