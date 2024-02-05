Despite overall increase, Kamloops Fire Rescue saw drop in calls to end 2023

Photo: Castanet

The Tournament Capital’s fire chief says he isn’t sure what caused a sudden drop in calls to Kamloops Fire Rescue over the final months of 2023, but it’s possible unseasonably warm and dry weather was a factor.

During Tuesday’s safety and security select committee meeting, KFR Chief Ken Uzeloc said overall, there were 533 more calls throughout 2023 than in 2022 — a five per cent increase, as crews dealt with more fire and medical-related incidents.

However, there was a 15 per cent drop in call volume during the last few months of the year when compared to 2022 numbers. KFR received a total of 2,520 calls from October to December, down from nearly 2,960 the year before.

“At this point, we have no idea why there was a sudden drop in all call volume, medical and fire related, in the fourth quarter. Again, overall, for the year, the numbers are still up. But it's tough to say [why] that result is,” Uzeloc told the committee.

“Maybe some of the messaging around having a drought and dry season and everything else really hit home with residents, and there was more care being taken.”

He added it’s a lot easier to determine why firefighters are getting called than to delve into why calls aren’t coming in.

According to data from KFR, there were 573 fire-related calls in the fourth quarter of 2023, 11 per cent less than the 642 calls tracked during the same time period in 2022.

There were only 27 rescue calls in Q4 of 2023, compared with 42 in 2022. There was a 38 per cent decrease in the number of motor vehicle related calls, with 139 such calls tracked in Q4 of 2023.

Medical calls saw a 12 per cent decrease, with 1,615 such calls tracked from October to December 2023. There was a 35 per cent decrease in the amount of Naloxone administered by fire crews in the last quarter of the year.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter noted a fourth quarter drop isn’t typical — something Uzeloc also acknowledged.

“In fact, we were anticipating our numbers being much higher, based on previous years’ fourth quarter results,” Uzeloc said.

“Maybe our warmer and no snow in the fourth quarter really had an impact on this.”

Uzeloc noted the Westsyde fire hall was busy during the fourth quarter, responding to 177 incidents — about a 41 per cent jump when compared to the same time period last year.

Meanwhile, the North Shore fire hall saw a 26 per cent decrease in calls, responding to 777 incidents in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Uzeloc said this could be due to the fully staffed compliment of Westsyde firefighters, which means the Brocklehurst hall is able to stay in its district to address its own calls.

“Without us completely looking at all of the root causes yet, that’s also why you see an increase in some of our rural and our urban performance times,” he said.