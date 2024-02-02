Caputo cancels Kamloops news conference after Tory MPs muzzled by Poilievre on Alberta policy

Photo: KTW file

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo abruptly cancelled a press availability Friday without explanation.

The move comes following news Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre quietly muzzled Tory MPs on Alberta’s proposed transgender medical care and education policies, which prompted backlash this week.

Caputo’s office issued an advisory to media on Thursday that Caputo, who is associate shadow minister for justice, and Michael Barrett, an Ontario-based MP who is the Conservative’s shadow minister for ethics, would be available to the media at the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce office on Friday at 2 p.m.

Caputo’s office cancelled the availability on Friday morning — hours after the news broke revealing Poilievre’s office emailed the Conservative caucus advising that they do not comment on the Alberta legislation, and if they do, to stick to a number of talking points.

The media availability went out at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and the story followed about two hours later.

No explanation for cancellation

No explanation was given by Caputo’s office for the cancellation and Castanet Kamloops has confirmed the local MP is still meeting with chamber members as scheduled at 1 p.m.

Caputo’s executive assistant, Stephanie Rennick, told Castanet Kamloops the two MPs have a full day and some adjustments to their schedule have had to be made.

“As of now they are running behind,” Rennick said, adding Caputo has some time on Monday to arrange interviews.

Castanet has requested the MP provide just a few minutes for an interview on Friday afternoon, and Rennick replied asking what is to be discussed.

Caputo told Castanet on Thursday he invited Barrett to partake in “constituency work” in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo.

MPs asked to focus on parental rights

The email was sent to the Conservative caucus on Thursday — the day after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith introduced proposed legislation that would impose pronoun policies in schools and restrict transgender youth from accessing hormonal treatment, puberty blockers and gender affirming surgery while barring trans athletes from participating on women's sports teams.

The email goes on to suggest talking points for MPs to stick to if they are asked for comment, including to emphasize parental rights, and that provinces have jurisdiction over health and education and should be left to determine those policies.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau questioned the United Conservative Party's focus on these issues.

"If Premier Smith wants to fight someone, stand with us and fight for Canadians on lower grocery prices, on affordable fuel, on more housing, on fighting climate change," he told CTV.

"Fight with us to defend the rights of vulnerable Canadians, don't fight against vulnerable LGBT youth."

Poilievre has yet to comment on the policy out of Alberta.

Conservatives mum on issue

In September, at the federal Conservative convention in Quebec City, delegates voted to include a pair of policies in the party's playbook that would restrict gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth and oppose the inclusion of trans women in women's spaces, such as on sports teams and in bathrooms.

To date, Poilievre has not said whether these are policies he'd campaign on, or would be pursued by a prospective federal Conservative government.

Reached for comment in September on his position on that federal Conservative policy to limit transgender health care for minors, Caputo said he would not comment before Poilievre presented his stance on the issue.

“I won’t have any comment on it until he addresses it because he is our leader,” the MP said. “His [Poilievre’s] comment will probably be exactly what I have to say because he’s the leader."

Poilievre under fire from PM

There is no shortage of questions reporters might want to ask a Conservative MP on Friday, the day Trudeau blasted Poilievre over allegations a key Tory adviser has close ties to the grocery industry and its lobby in Ottawa.

Trudeau raised the issue of Jenni Byrne’s extra-governmental work at a housing announcement Friday in Waterloo, Ont. Byrne served as a deputy chief of staff to former prime minister Stephen Harper and is now an adviser to Poilievre.

“Pierre Poilievre has been standing up for months now pretending that he cares about high grocery prices faced by Canadians, and it turns out that his top adviser is working as a lobbyist for Loblaws,” Trudeau said.

“I think that Mr. Poilievre owes some explanations to Canadians."

Liberal MPs have been highlighting lobbying links between Byrne’s company and Loblaw Co. Ltd., the Brampton, Ont.-based grocery giant.

Poilievre has been pressing affordability issues, including grocery costs, as part of an appeal to Canadians that has seen the Conservatives consistently lead the Liberals in public opinion polls.

— with files from CTV and The Globe and Mail