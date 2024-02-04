City of Kamloops seeking applications for land trust board of directors

Photo: KTW file photo.

The City of Kamloops is looking for residents with experience in real estate, land use, financial management or advocacy to join the board of directors for its Community Land Trust Foundation.

In a news release, the city said it is seeking applications from community members with a diverse mix of experiences, skills and backgrounds who are able to volunteer over a two-year term.

“The objective of the board will be to establish a sustainable operating model, including strategies and policies for acquiring and developing land,” the city said.

The city said it’s looking for up to six board members who have experience in nonprofit or board governance, financial management including bookkeeping or auditing, community organizing, communications or advocacy, real estate and land use, and housing development.

Candidates should also have an understanding of issues related to attainable housing, accessibility, Indigenous reconciliation, diversity, equity and inclusion.

In July, council put its unanimous support behind establishing the Kamloops Community Land Trust Foundation, a non-profit with a goal to provide and preserve attainable housing. In a statement after council’s decision, the city said the establishment of the land trust foundation is a key step towards addressing the city’s long-term housing needs.

Council will hear an update on the land trust at a meeting on Tuesday.

More details about the land trust and a board of directors application form can be found on the City of Kamloops website.

Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29.