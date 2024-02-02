Kamloops Mounties seek suspect spotted filming kids at local library

Photo: RCMP Police want to speak with this man who was reportedly filming in the children's section of the North Shore library Thursday at 1 p.m.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly filmed children at the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library in North Kamloops on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the library off Tranquille Road at about 1 p.m. for a report of a man who appeared to be filming in the children’s section of the library.

"The man left quickly when he was confronted by staff," RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

"We’re trying to locate the man to discuss the report received.”

Evelyn said police have released security camera footage of the suspect in hopes he will come forward, or that someone can identify him to help further the investigation.

The man is described as being a heavy set individual between 50 and 60 years old who speaks broken English. He has dark and grey hair, balding on top, was wearing a dark jacket, blue pants and white running shoes.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.