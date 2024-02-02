Heavy fog blanketing Kamloops on Friday not causing delays at YKA

Photo: Castanet

The fog that socked in the Tournament Capital on Friday morning did not cause any delays at Kamloops Airport.

Ed Ratuski, the airport’s managing director, told Castanet the fog has not impacted flights and it’s expected to begin to lift later on Friday morning.

A fog advisory was put in place on Thursday night for a number of Interior highways, including the Coquihalla between Merritt and Kamloops.

Motorists on area highways are being advised to expect stretches of near-zero visibility until the fog lifts.