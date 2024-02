Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 6:05 a.m.

The slide has now been cleared.

Highway five south of Barriere reopened late Thursday night.

ORIGINAL 9:02 p.m.

Highway 5 is closed in both directions south of Barriere.

According to DriveBC, a rock slide between Clough Road and Shook Road has closed the highway for 5.3 kilometres.

The slide is north of Kamloops.

There's no indication at this time how long the closure is expected to last.

DriveBC did not provide a detour.