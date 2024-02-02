RIH's executive director says Kamloops hospital seeing positive momentum

Photo: KTW file

The new executive director at Royal Inland Hospital says after a few challenging years, he believes the facility is heading in a positive direction.

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops about six months into the job, Gerry Desilets said he's witnessing improvements at RIH, which has borne its share of difficulties stemming from ongoing staffing shortages, the pandemic and natural disasters, amid the pressure of being a tertiary site for Interior Health's northern region.

Desilets, who has a 20-year healthcare career under his belt, took over as the hospital’s permanent executive director in August after covering the role on an interim basis on a couple of occasions. He was a director of clinical operations at RIH for three years prior and is trained as a respiratory therapist.

He said the biggest opportunity for the hospital is to continue its positive momentum by engaging with staff, noting healthcare workers in some departments are still struggling with ongoing shortages.

“That's really my big goal is to let people know they're important, to know that they're not forgotten, that we think about them every single day — and we work hard every day to make it better for them," he said.

Hospital renovations underway

Desilets took the helm during a time of change and renovation at RIH. The Phil and Jennie Gaglardi Tower opened in the summer of 2022, and a number of other building projects are underway.

A post-anesthetic recovery room will be completed in April 2024, and a new pediatrics unit will open in June or July. The first part of a large morgue renovation will finish in 2024, and completion of the second part is planned for 2025.

Renovations to the RIH emergency department are also progressing. Desilets said work on the first major phase, including the entrance area and triage bay, will be done in September. A new mental health and substance use area and trauma bay will be completed in 2026.

“I think those are all really exciting things that are going to be a challenge, but they're going to, I think, give people a brand new space and beautiful area to work out of,” Desilets said, adding the Gaglardi tower has been a draw for new staff.

“Really state of the art situations and areas that really make a huge difference for what the patients experience, but as well as the staff experience and what they can bring to the table.”

New staff hired, some shortages persist

Desilets said progress has been made with staffing. In the past year, 17 physicians were hired in Kamloops — 14 of whom are heading to RIH. There were 108 direct care staff hired from 2022 to 2023, and he noted efforts underway to attract new nurses to the site, particularly as cohorts are graduating in March and April.

Three anesthetists have been hired in recent months, and a new OB/GYN doctor is expected to start in September.

However, he said there are still areas where staffing shortages are acutely felt.

“Our critical care, ICU, emergency departments — their staffing is still quite low. and they struggle many days. So we can't ignore those facts,” Desilets said.

“We’re not perfect. We’re on the right trajectory, but there's still quite a ways to go in some of these areas. And we want to support those staff, we want to make sure they're retained, and they stay in our organization and they feel that they are supported with things we’re doing.”

He said the hospital is working with Thompson Rivers University to support students in their transition from their studies to working at the hospital. RIH has also implemented initiatives aimed at helping students feel known and welcomed, and connected with experienced healthcare workers on site.

“I think those things that can make students feel more at home and more comfortable will have a much better chance of recruiting them to stay there,” Desilets said.

“On the flip side of that, that also helps with retention of our staff. It’s nice knowing that people are coming to work with us, and they want to come work on units.”

He noted agency nurses are used as a short-term fix, but it helps give staff nurses a reprieve.

New nurses hired for emergency department

For the emergency room, Desilets noted five people are currently going through training to become ER nurses, and he expects new graduates to begin training later in the spring.

“I sometimes feel bad when I talk about as a site, we're getting better when I still know that it's not really better there,” Desilets said, referring to the ER.

“I’m absolutely aware of the struggles they’re having and what we're trying to do, looking at different staffing models and trying to bring people in.”

Looking ahead, Desilets said he wants to see vacancies filled, and the outstanding areas struggling with staffing — the ER, intensive care unit, and operating rooms — to feel the same “positive impact” other inpatient units are now experiencing.

“I know we can get there, and I know we will get there, it's just a matter of time," he said.