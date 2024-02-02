City of Kamloops’ appeal of bylaw arbitration decision dismissed by Labour Relations Board

Photo: City of Kamloops

The City of Kamloops has failed its appeal to the Labour Relations Board to review an arbitration decision related to the restructuring of its bylaws department.

LRB vice-chair David Duncan Chesman dismissed the city’s application in a decision released Wednesday, noting the board does not require an arbitrator to address every argument or accept a party’s formulation of the dispute.

“I further find the arbitrator's comments on this issue do not warrant comment or intervention by the board,” Chesman wrote in his decision.

The City of Kamloops applied to the LRB for a review of the arbitrator’s decision made last August, which found the city violated its collective agreement when it altered its bylaws department.

The municipality and CUPE Local 900 went to arbitration at the end of March 2022 in a dispute over eliminating the bylaw services officer and jail guard positions and replacing them with a new one — the community services officer (CSO), which came with a new physical fitness test.

Arbitrator Andrew Sims found the city was wrong in assuming it could impose new qualifications and requirements as part of its restructuring. He also dismissed the union’s belief that it had a contractual right to resist the creation of a new position and to arbitrate the issue if an impasse was reached.

Sims found that while the city had the right to restructure the bylaws department, it violated its collective agreement with CUPE 900 by including “probation” in new job descriptions and by altering shift work.

While the union was seeking an order that the affected employees be compensated for lost wages and be reinstated in their former positions, Sims did not issue such an order, reserving remedial measures while giving the two sides time to negotiate an agreement.

City denied ‘reasoned analysis’?

In its appeal, the city submitted it was denied a fair hearing from Sims when he did not provide a “reasoned analysis” for his finding that changes the municipality made to the department could have instead been implemented within the context of existing job descriptions and that there must be a substantial change to job duties to eliminate one classification for another.

According to the city, Sims finding was inconsistent with his position the municipality had the right to reorganize. The city argued he did not explain why he did not accept the city’s argument that new duties were being performed and, even if old duties had just been repackaged, that was immaterial because the city’s right to restructure includes combining job duties and is not contingent on creating new ones.

The city also argued when Sims declared affected employees were entitled to remain in their positions until the employer obtained permission from the union to post jobs involving rotating shifts, it was inconsistent with his conclusion the union lacked a veto over workplace reorganizations.

According to the appeal, the city was unable to take any position about whether employees were in fact entitled to continue working their old jobs and hours or take any position on mitigation efforts.

The city’s appeal came a few weeks after it issued a press release stating it was happy to leave the arbitration behind and “review the options provided and work with the union and individual employees on the path forward.”

Arbitrator resolved substance of dispute

Chesman said he found that Sims met the board’s standard of review in deciding upon the union’s grievances and resolved it “having regard to the real substance of the dispute, the respective merits of the parties' positions, and the applicable collective agreement provisions.”

“I find the arbitrator's declaration simply acknowledges that, given the finding that the CSO position is currently not compliant with the collective agreement, the circumstances that existed before the posting and filling of the position must prevail until the CSO position is brought into compliance with the collective agreement,” Chesman stated.

“I find the arbitrator's declaration in that regard flows logically from his finding of the collective agreement breach in the award and is not inconsistent with code principles. I am also not persuaded the arbitrator denied the employer a fair hearing in making the declaration.

"The union acknowledges the declaration is not remedial in nature, and the employer is still able to make any arguments it wishes regarding remedy. This is assuming the parties are unable to resolve the matter by agreement.”