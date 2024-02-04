Kamloops pickle ball player is only Canadian drafted into Australian pro league

Photo: Contributed Casey Rodgers

One of Canada’s top pickle ball players and a Tournament Capital local has been drafted eighth overall in the Major League Pickleball Australia professional league.

Casey Rodgers was the first round draft pick of the Perth-based Western Vipers professional pickle ball team, marking the only Canadian to be drafted into the Australian league.

“I am super excited. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be able to go over there and travel and do something I love,” Rodgers told Castanet Kamloops.

“It’s definitely exciting, nerve wracking, but I’m really thrilled for sure.”

She said she began playing pickle ball seven years ago when her father introduced her to the sport, and has now been playing professionally for the last two.

“He came home from vacationing down in the States and he started playing down there and absolutely loved it and he convinced me to come and play,” Rodgers said.

“I would never have ever in my wildest dreams thought that I'd be going to Australia to be able to play professionally.”

Rodgers said she’ll be joining the Vipers from mid-February to the end of May before returning to join the Canadian National Pickleball League in the summer for the second year.

“They're very similar in how they're formatted and everything. You're drafted to a team and then you're on that team for that season and then I can just kind of go back and forth between the two,” Rodgers said.

“When I go to Australia, I’ll be playing women's doubles and then mixed doubles and then it goes to singles tiebreaker.”

She said she’d be heading to Sydney a week early to acclimate to the temperature and the humidity. While she think’s she’ll be able to withstand the Australian heat, she said she’s a bit worried about the humidity coming from Kamloops.

“I’m used to playing on all summer long, it'll be 40 degrees out and we'll still be playing. So I think that will be fine,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers was picked eighth of the 290 players who entered the draft, attempting to vie for one of the 36 open spots on the 12 professional teams.