City of Kamloops exploring options for commuter-focused bike valet pilot program

Photo: Castanet A cyclist crosses Overlanders Bridge.

Kamloops residents who cycle to work might be able to store their bikes securely with a valet service this summer if a proposed city pilot moves ahead.

Council’s livability and sustainability select committee voted Tuesday to have City of Kamloops staff consult with community groups to develop options for a commuter-focused bike valet service.

Glen Cheetham, the city’s climate and sustainability manager, told the committee the idea is to have options ready to present to city council in March. If council decides to go ahead with the plan, the pilot program could start as early as May.

“We would love to see this launched in the spring of this year,” Cheetham said.

He said staff will be exploring options, but are generally focused on creating a secure service that will be available consistently over a defined period of time at low or no cost to the user.

Cheetham said this pilot program comes on the heels of a successful summer season where a bike valet was operated at a number of community events including Canada Day, Memorial Cup games, and weekly at the Kamloops Regional Farmers Market.

This pop-up bike valet was offered with funding support from BC Hydro and New Gold, comprised of a kit with portable bike racks, tents and other supplies event organizers could borrow to offer complimentary, secure bicycle parking. According to the city, nearly 1,000 bike owners used the service over four months last summer.

“A bike valet is effectively like a coat check, but for bikes," Cheetham said.

"So it gives folks an opportunity to drop their bikes off, and they receiving a claim stub, personnel provide surveillance of the bikes and when the person returns with their claim stub, they get their bike back."

He noted increasing public access to secure bike parking is a priority in the city’s Community Climate Action Plan.

Public bike racks are available throughout the city, but they are largely used for short-term parking.

“There's generally a sense there's a lack of long term bike parking options,” Cheetham said.

The cost for such a service is estimated to be about $50 per hour. Assuming there’s two people manning the bike valet storage area for 12 hours a day, from Monday to Friday over four months, the total cost would be $50,000.

The money is proposed to come out of the city’s Climate Action Fund Reserve, which consists of revenue generated by the province’s Local Government Climate Action Program. In 2023, the city received $325,000 from this program. Grant funding would be pursued to offset costs or increase the level of service.

Coun. Bill Sarai said he believes it’s a good idea, but added staff needs to try and keep costs down.

“I’m not against it, but we have to be fiscally responsible,” Sarai said.

Coun. Nancy Bepple noted the cost of providing parking for cars is “far excess” what it costs to provide a bike valet service for commuter cyclists.

“One parking spot for a car can hold up to 20 bicycles,” Bepple said.

The committee voted unanimously in favour of having city staff continue their work to develop options for the valet service, with the intent to present further recommendations to council at a later date.