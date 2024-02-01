Kamloops Mounties rule out foul play after body found following fire at homeless camp

Photo: Castanet Police move in and out of the scene of where human remains were found along the river near Pioneer Park and the Red Bridge

Police say criminal activity is not suspected to have caused the death of a person whose body was found last week off the Rivers Trail near Pioneer Park.

Police were called on Jan. 23 to the area just west of the Red Bridge to investigate human remains found at the site of a homeless camp fire.

A worker made the grim discovery while cleaning up debris from the fire. The BC Coroners Service later attended and confirmed the remains were human.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of a person whose remains were recently discovered in Kamloops are not considered suspicious by police," RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Thursday in a news release.

A police presence in the area investigating the scene was cleared Thursday — nine days after the discovery.

Evelyn said the coroners service is conducting a concurrent investigation, but no further information will be released by police.