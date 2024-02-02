Dozens of new Kamloops bus shelters to be installed through city's multi-year plan

Photo: City of Kamloops The city is continuing on its multi-year plan to install new bus shelters throughout Kamloops.

New bus shelters are being installed at busy transit stops throughout Kamloops as the city works on a years-long plan to boost its shelter coverage to meet the national average.

Purvez Irani, the city’s transportation manager, told council’s livability and sustainability committee on Tuesday the city installed 17 new BC Transit-style shelters last year, with dozens more being rolled out over the next several years.

“Fifteen more shelters are planned in 2024, 14 more shelters are planned to be installed in 2025, 13 in 2026, and another 13 in 2027, bringing our total to 85 shelters in the City of Kamloops — which would exceed or equal 21 per cent coverage which seems to be the Canadian average,” Irani said.”

"For this year, we've already got the designs ready. As the weather clears we intend to go and build another 14 concrete bus stops and then get our shelters installed.”

Irani told the committee the initiative started in 2022 when city was reviewing its bus shelter advertising contract, recognizing the number of bus stop shelters was much lower than the national average.

He said out of 544 bus stops in the city, there were just 29 shelters installed — about five per cent.

“The rest of the country, the Canadian average is about 21 per cent," he said.

"So we knew we had to come up with a plan and try and look at grants and other funding opportunities to increase our bus shelter coverage in Kamloops."

He said a six-year plan to install at least 80 new shelters was drafted, and staff worked with BC Transit to secure funding for the shelters at a discounted rate. BC Transit has confirmed grant funding for the first two years of the program.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc will also have a new bus shelter installed on reserve, and two more shelters will be provided through the discounted grant program.

Irani said the locations of the shelters were selected based on transit use.

“We went through a pretty intensive data-crunching exercise with BC Transit," he said. "We have ridership data at every single stop, so we look for the highest ridership."