One man to perform over 100 voices in Western Canada Theatre's newest show

Photo: Western Canada Theatre/Trudie Lee

Western Canada Theatre will soon present the third in a trilogy of theatrical productions that it says will string together the historical and cultural milestones from the mid 1990s to 2020.

WCT said award-winning writer, director, actor and musician Rick Miller will bring BOOM YZ to the Sagebrush Theatre in February.

BOOM YZ is the third in a trilogy of instalments from Miller, including BOOM and BOOM X. WCT says they are the first in the world to present all three BOOM shows in back to back seasons.

“Rick’s work takes him around the world, and we’ve been fortunate to have him present his BOOM Trilogy in its entirety over the past three years here at WCT,” said WCT Artistic Director James MacDonald.

“There are few people who capture the essence of the pop culture, politics, and zeitgeist of our time the way that Rick can, and virtually none who do it with such brilliant effervescence in creation and live performance.”

WCT said Miller will take on over 100 voices while highlighting significant cultural moments in the past three decades.

“It’s an era that’s politically straddled with impeachment, and powered by the internet,” Miller said.

“I’ll play a lot of characters, sing a bunch of songs, and try to juggle humour, heart, and history. But the thrust of BOOM YZ is the present, and our possible futures.”

BOOM YZ will run at the Sagebrush Theatre from Feb. 22 to March 2.

WCT said it will be hosting a fundraising event at Kelson Hall on Feb. 16 with Miller for fans wishing to hear personal stories and songs from the artist.

Tickets and more information are available online.