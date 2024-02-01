New Afton workers donate $25K to support poverty-stricken Kamloops families

Photo: New Gold Members of New Gold have sent the charity Mamas for Mamas $25,000

Employees from Kamloops’ New Afton Mine have turned their holiday spirit into a $25,000 donation to the local chapter of Mamas for Mamas.

Mamas for Mamas is a national non-profit that supports struggling families and caregivers across Canada struggling with of poverty, hunger and housing.

The mining company’s workers support three local charities annually with funds raised at their holiday parties through 50/50 draws, prize raffles and seat reservations.

This year, New Afton’s nearly 700 employees raised over $75,000 — with $25,310 going towards supporting Mamas for Mamas Kamloops.

“There are a number of great non-profits doing amazing work in Kamloops and we are happy to be able to support them to continue to make a difference in the community,” New Gold, New Afton's parent company, said in a news release.

“Mamas for Mamas initiatives support families facing poverty to improve the lives of children for years, making a long-term impact on families and children, and this work aligns with New Gold’s goal to create sustainable benefits for the communities in which we operate.”

The donation will be used to support Mamas for Mamas' At-Risk Support Program, an initiative that provides a safety net for families facing immediate challenges.

“Donations such as this bring us hope that we will soon be able to implement other programs such as Tiny Bundles and one day our very own Karma Market,” said Kamloops volunteer Jillian Smith.