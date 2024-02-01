Police say suspected drugs found in vehicle involved in crash near Monte Lake that killed four

Photo: Crystal Vandermeulen

RCMP say drugs were found in one of the vehicles involved in a fatal accident last month.

An accident on Jan. 16 between Monte Lake and Westwold claimed the lives of four people, including the drivers of both vehicles.

“Officers at the scene did seize a quantity of suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia from the northbound vehicle,” said Const. Chris Terleski with the North Okanagan Vernon RCMP.

“Given the circumstances of both drivers being deceased, criminality is not a factor and we are continuing to support the ongoing coroner's investigation.”

A fifth person was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

"This is a terrible tragedy, and our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” Terleski said. "Our thoughts are also with the first responders and members of the public impacted by this event."

Terleski previously told Castanet investigators believe the northbound vehicle crossed the centre line and caused the fatal collision.