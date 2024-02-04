Marketplace Leaders event to discuss opportunities, challenges of saying "yes"

Photo: Marketplace Leaders Attendees at a previous Marketplace Leaders event.

An Indigenous education worker slated to speak to a room full of Kamloops business leaders says she hopes those in attendance will walk away brave enough to do the things that scare them.

Toni Boer will be the next presenter for Marketplace Leaders, and will speak to how saying “yes” has served as a catalyst for personal growth.

Boer said her presentation will be about taking risks and creating opportunities for growth.

“I think a lot of times people put themselves into these boxes, I’m only qualified to do this or I need this to be qualified to do this,” Boer said.

“I think a lot of times when we do that we limit the opportunities we may have by not being brave.”

Marketplace Leaders is run by a volunteer committee and host speaker events with the goal of helping business leaders grow and connect in the community.

Boer, an Indigenous educator, said she’ll be speaking about saying yes to challenges and opportunities and the impact it’s had on her life.

“I’m not a public speaker. I'm a grade two-three three teacher who has stepped out and done something that is outside of her comfort zone, and walked out in bravery.”

Boer said she was encouraged to begin saying yes after receiving a challenge from God to do so. She said she hopes people walk away with a renewed faith in their abilities.

“I hope they're encouraged to do things that scared them. I hope they're encouraged to have enough faith in themselves,” she said.

“I hope they walk away feeling good and have had a few laughs. I love to tell stories, that's part of my, I think, heritage.”

The Marketplace Leaders event will take place Feb. 21 at the Sandman Signature Hotel from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online.