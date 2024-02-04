Time served, probation for Kamloops man who twice slammed ex to ground

Photo: KTW file

A homeless Kamloops man who twice body slammed his ex-girlfriend during arguments on city streets has been sentenced to time served and ordered to spend a year on probation.

Cody James Sauls, 37, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to two counts of assault, plus an additional count of breach.

Court heard Sauls twice attacked the same victim, a homeless woman with whom he used to be in a relationship.

On July 6, passersby contacted police after watching Sauls attempt to physically take the woman’s phone from her.

“Mr. Sauls grabbed her by the throat and slammed her down on the ground, then started dragging her down the street,” Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said in court.

When a bystander intervened, Sauls gave back the cellphone and fled.

On Oct. 1, Sauls attacked the same woman in similar circumstances — this time while bound by a no-contact order. Goulet said he was again trying to get something from her.

“Mr. Sauls dragged [her], once again, down the street to a dumpster,” he said. “He put her in a choke hold and threw her down on the ground. [She] was screaming for help at this time.”

Defence lawyer Jeff Maxwell said Sauls fell into addiction following his second divorce at age 22, and became homeless about six years later.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett had harsh words for Sauls, who has been in jail for a little more than a month.

“Your behaviour was quite appalling,” she said. "I hope you learned your lesson and that this type of behaviour won’t be repeated, because it won’t be tolerated by the court."

Bennett went along with a joint submission for time served and a year of probation, with conditions requiring Sauls have no contact with the victim and attend counselling as directed by his probation officer.

Sauls was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and prohibited from possessing firearms for two years.