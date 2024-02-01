Lytton fire department to receive rescue truck donated by City of Port Moody

Photo: Village of Lytton This new rescue truck from Port Moody will now be serving the Village of Lytton

The Village of Lytton is receiving a fire truck courtesy a generous donation from the City of Port Moody.

In a news release, the village said the truck is a surplus vehicle and the deal is the result of six months of discussions.

The rescue truck will be delivered at some point in the spring and be used to respond to medical calls, motor vehicle accidents and general calls for service.

According to the village, officials have not had a dedicated rescue truck to serve their large road rescue boundary for the last few years. With the donated truck, the fire department will now no longer have to take an engine out of service while responding to such rescue calls.

“This gracious donation will greatly increase Lytton Fire & Rescue’s response capacity for the greater community and will serve Lytton for years to come,” a news release from the village stated.

Lytton needs firefighters

The Village of Lytton is meanwhile recruiting for volunteer firefighters.

Applicants are required to submit a criminal record check, have a valid driver’s license, be 18 years of age or older, physically fit and be available to attend weekly training.

Interested individuals can download an application by clicking here. For more information, email the village.