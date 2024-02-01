Mounties plead for information two years after ‘senseless’ slaying of Kamloops teenager

Photo: KTW file Juraj Dhinsa

RCMP homicide detectives are renewing their call for tips two years after the murder of an 18-year-old Kamloops man.

In a press release issued three days after the second anniversary of Jagraj Dhinsa’s death, police say they have been collecting evidence and the investigation remains a priority.

“The murder of Jagraj Dhinsa was a senseless act of violence,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said in a news release.

“It is important to police that the persons responsible for his murder be held accountable and it is even more important for Mr. Dhinsa’s family to be provided with some semblance of closure so that they can begin to heal from the terrible ordeal.”

Earlier this week, police told Castanet their investigation is still ongoing.

Police were called at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, to assist paramedics in a parking lot along Chilcotin Road on the Tk'emlups reserve, where Dhinsa had been found with "obvious injuries."

Police at the time said they engaged in an “extensive canvass” for footage in an effort to determine a timeline of events leading up to Dhinsa’s death.

Dhinsa was a Grade 12 student at Sa-Hali secondary school.

Smart said police are holding back evidence about Dhinsa's death.

“The cause of Mr. Dhinsa’s death will not be released at this time, to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation,” he said.

Evidence gathered by police at the scene linked Dhinsa to a black 2014 Honda Accord, which was found more than 20 kilometres away from the crime scene, parked along Dallas Drive near Lafarge Road just before 1 p.m. on the day he was found slain.

According to police, RCMP from the SED MCU, forensic identification service, Kamloops detachment serious crimes and general investigation units and the Tk’emlúps rural detachment have continued to work collecting evidence related to this investigation over the past two years.

Anyone with information or surveillance that may be related to this investigation is asked to call the SED MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477.