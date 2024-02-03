TRU to host Repair Cafe to repair students' broken items

Photo: TRU Sustainability

Fixers will be on standby on Thompson Rivers University’s campus next month to repair any items, clothing and appliances in desperate need of a fix-up.

TRU’s office of sustainability and the TRU Library Makerspace have partnered with Repair Café Kamloops to bring the fixers onto campus.

Acceptable items include clothing and textiles that need typical repairs, small household electronic appliances and items, wood furniture that need simple repairs and bicycles.

The cafe will not accept gas or other fuel powered devices computers, cell phones or anything that needs two or more people to carry.

Fixers will diagnose the problem and teach the item’s owner how to carry out the repair, or whether the item should be recycled or disposed of.

TRU sustainability said the event is part of an “international grassroots movement that aims tor reduce water, overconsumption and planned obsolescence.”

“Repair Cafés are typically run by a team of volunteers and are free for those participation,” TRU sustainability said.

TRU said the free event is available to all TRU students and Kamloops community members from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 5 at the TRU Library Makerspace behind Tim Hortons on campus.