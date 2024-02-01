City council adopts zoning changes to help spur development at Kamloops Airport

Photo: KTW file photo.

City council has voted to adopt new zoning changes for about 276 hectares of land around Kamloops Airport, amendments intended to allow for a larger range of development at Fulton Field.

The zoning bylaw amendment creating the Kamloops Airport Comprehensive Development Zone 10, known as CD10, was adopted following a public hearing last week.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk, who sits on the Kamloops Airport Authority board of directors and led the working group involved with the rezoning, said he was excited for what these changes could bring to the region.

“This is designing an airport that becomes a destination for us to land at, to explore and enjoy — not only our community but the surrounding area,” Karpuk said.

Airport's focus has 'evolved'

Rod Martin, City of Kamloops planning and development manager, told council the rezoned area includes Kamloops Airport and surrounding development lands owned by the Kamloops Airport Authority Society and managed by Vantage Airport Group.

“Over time, the airport’s focus has been evolving towards a broader range of commercial and industrial uses,” Martin said.

“The current vision is to create a range of uses that cater to the needs of the business community, and to provide services to the surrounding neighbourhood.”

Martin said there are six sub zones, each intended to focus land uses in different areas of the airport. Some land is zoned for airside commercial and select non-airside uses which will benefit from direct access to the runways. Other areas are zoned for commercial and light industrial uses which don’t require this type of access, including indoor recreation spaces.

Another sub zone, situated at the main entrance to the airport at Tranquille Road, will focus on fuel and retail commercial sales, catering to airport visitors and the surrounding neighbourhood. Martin noted transportation improvements at Tranquille Road and Airport Way will be required in the future.

A portion of land to the southeast of the airport will be zoned as park land.

In addition, Martin said some discussion had occurred during an earlier council meeting about ensuring public access is retained along Aviation Way and Rivers Trail to the south of the airport. He proposed the rezoning be approved by council, subject to requiring a no-development restrictive covenant and a statutory right-of-way for public access along the dike and the land south of the dike.

'Excited' about airport's potential

Martin said new airport development permit area guidelines are currently being developed, with the preliminary guidelines expected to come before council for consideration in the second quarter of 2024.

“That combined with this new zoning, the CD10 zoning, will further complement the vision of the Kamloops Airport Authority Society and Vantage Airport Group that they've developed to create an attractive airport business industrial park,” he said.

Coun. Kelly Hall thanked Venture Kamloops, the business development arm of the city, for its input and vision to see development on airport land.

“With this significant opportunity comes other opportunities and I think, for the residents of Kamloops — and Brocklehurst in particular — I'd be excited about this development,” Hall said.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter, who serves on the Venture Kamloops board, said she feels the rezoning is is “so important from an economic prosperity perspective.”

“This changes our prospects in Kamloops profoundly,” she said.