Extent, impact of cellphone restrictions in B.C. schools not yet known, SD73 head says

Photo: KTW file

The Kamloops-Thompson school district says provincial restrictions on cellphone use in schools will be in place by next school year, but it’s yet to be seen what they will look like.

Rhonda Nixon, SD73 superintendent, said the announcement wasn’t expected but also was not overly surprising given recent conversations.

She said there’s no certainty yet as to how the district will be impacted.

“Unfortunately, we're a few steps away to know whether it's going to impact poorly. I think if something comes out and that's really unexpected, I would hope that wouldn't be the case,” Nixon said.

“I'm not positioned to speak for the ministry, but what I believe to be the case is that they'll probably amend student codes of conduct or guidelines that we already use.”

Won't be the same at each school

The new provincial guidelines are expected to be shared with school districts by spring break, Nixon said.

She said many schools in the district have a variety of established policies on cellphone use in classrooms, an approach Nixon said is best for the students.

“Would every school have that exact structure? No. And maybe I would say this to you — they shouldn’t,” Nixon said.

“They should actually be consulting with students and parents and make sure that the structure they put in, although it's similar to other schools, it might be slightly different so that students resonate with it.”

Nixon said the school district will conduct a consultation process to hear from school leaders, teachers, support staff and parents to come up with plans on how the district will make changes to procedure and policy based on the ministry’s new guidelines.

“You've seen that in action with lots of things, with the North Shore consultation, where we inform, we listen, we collaborate,” Nixon said.

“It's iterative. So we listen, we bring back the changes then say we got it right. We'll do that for as long as we think we need to and be ready for September.”

Ministry says phones are distracting

Nixon said she understands both sides of the argument, saying there have been cases of “misuse and abuse and inappropriate use” of cellphones but also that students need an environment to learn how to use technology and make mistakes.

“When I spoke with elementary, secondary [schools], they gave me many examples of how they were able to say to kids, ‘Now is not the time you're putting them away now,’ and everybody does it,” Nixon said.

“But when I asked is this a problem for you, they say no. It's been well received to have guidelines and it's needed. So I’ll leave it at that.”

The province announced its plan last Monday, saying the restrictions are part of a three-pronged plan to protect children from online threats and hold social media companies accountable. The announcement followed a similar pledge from BC United Leader Kevin Falcon.

“Having cellphones in the classroom can be a distraction from the kind of focused learning we want kids to experience at school,” said Minister of Education and Child Care Rachna Singh.

“There also is a time and a place for cellphones, including when they support student accessibility purposes. By learning in a safe school environment how to use their cellphones responsibly and respectfully, including when to put them away, students will be better able to develop healthy habits around technology and social media use in their everyday lives.”

The ministry said the province will work with school districts across the province to ensure all schools have policies in place by the start of the next school year.