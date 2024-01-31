Kamloops Mounties collar suspect following weapons report on city bus

Photo: KTW file Bus interior as seen through the driver's mirror

Mounties took a suspect into custody following a reported altercation in a city bus in downtown Kamloops on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded just before 4 p.m. to the 100-block of Victoria Street West where a group of people were allegedly engaged in a physical fight on a bus.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said one of the people involved in the altercation was said to have a weapon.

She said a suspect was quickly found by police and taken into custody.

"No serious injuries were reported,” Evelyn said.

Anyone who witnessed, captured video or has information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.