City says fuel mitigation work underway near Peterson Creek

Fuel mitigation work is underway Wednesday afternoon in the hills south of downtown Kamloops.
"Smoke is visible near Peterson Creek Nature Park as crews work on FireSmart fuel mitigation. The venting index allows for burning today," the City of Kamloops said in a social media post.
This is the latest in several prescribed burns that have taken place near Peterson Creek this January.
